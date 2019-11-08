PITTSBURGH - In celebration its 65-year anniversary, WQED is inviting anyone Wednesday to participate in a Virtual Cardigan Day.
It's also the Year of Kindness, so anyone is invited to come to the station in Oakland wearing their cardigan and take a picture in front of "Mister Rogers: Just the Way You Are."
Related Headlines
The artwork will be on public display in the WQED lobby on Fifth Avenue until Dec. 19.
If you take a picture of yourself wearing a cardigan, either in front of the artwork or not, you're asked to post the image to social media using #cardiganday. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, several injured in chemical incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Massachusetts
- Roaches, more than a dozen other health violations found at popular Pittsburgh restaurant
- Part of busy North Hills road closed after water main break
- RAW VIDEO: Snow covering roads in Cranberry Township
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}