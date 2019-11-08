  • Got a cardigan? Wear it Wednesday to celebrate kindness

    PITTSBURGH - In celebration its 65-year anniversary, WQED is inviting anyone Wednesday to participate in a Virtual Cardigan Day.

    It's also the Year of Kindness, so anyone is invited to come to the station in Oakland wearing their cardigan and take a picture in front of "Mister Rogers: Just the Way You Are."

    The artwork will be on public display in the WQED lobby on Fifth Avenue until Dec. 19.

    If you take a picture of yourself wearing a cardigan, either in front of the artwork or not, you're asked to post the image to social media using #cardiganday. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

