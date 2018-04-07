4 nearby houses catch fire in Lawrence Co.

Four houses caught fire in Lawrence County overnight.
Each fire took place in New Castle early Saturday morning, according to investigators.
The first fire started at a vacant residence on Hamilton Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, and it spread to two more vacant houses nearby.
Not long after that, another house caught fire on East Long Avenue around 2 a.m. That is just two blocks away from where the first fire began.
Emergency responders noticed this fire as crews were trying to bring the first fires under control.
Despite tough conditions brought about by falling snow, fire fighters were able to contain the flames in about an hour, investigators said.
Police said no one was injured, and the causes of the fires are unclear at this time.
