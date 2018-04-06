PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department has issued another consumer alert for a mouse infestation, the third in the past week.
The Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. in the Strip District was issued an alert Thursday due to what was described as an extensive mouse infestation.
The Food Safety Report cites mouse droppings too numerous to count in the storage area, washing area and inside of a popcorn popping machine. Droppings were also found on top of popcorn seasoning mixers, on prep tables and in container used to store popcorn.
The company was ordered to clean up the mouse droppings and eliminate the infestation.
Within the past week, the TGI Friday's at the Waterfront was cited for mice droppings as well as the Dollar General in East Liberty.
