New Kensington home gutted by early morning fire

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A home was gutted in an early Sunday morning fire in New Kensington.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that the fire in a home on Kennedy Avenue was reported around 8:30 a.m.

Video shared with Channel 11 showed that at one point dense smoke plumed from the home.

Kennedy Avenue Fire (From the Scene Photography)

An official told us that everyone inside was asleep when the fire started, but they were able to make it out safely.

According to the Armstrong County Humane Program, all people and a dog escaped and were treated; however, two cats did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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