400 blankets, other cold weather items donated to homeless shelters around Pittsburgh

PITCAIRN, Pa. - A local family is using the memory of their loved one to help others in need around Pittsburgh this holiday season.
Debra Freeman’s husband died this October, but the family wanted to keep his legacy of giving to those who were less fortunate alive.
Debra initially hoped to collect 100 blankets to be distributed among several homeless shelters, but she ended up with more than 400 by the time it was all said and done.
“It’s actually overwhelming. It was so amazing to see just the outpouring, that there are so many good people out there.” Debra’s son Paul Chambers said. “The word just spread, and each day my mother’s porch would fill up with blankets.”
Paul said that when his father George was a child, he was severely burned and had to spend 18 months in the hospital. During that time, the residents of Pitcairn pitched in to buy him a small TV. After that, George always made sure to give back to those in need.
In addition to the blankets, 200 pairs of socks and eight bags of winter clothing were donated to Veterans Place, Light of Life Mission and Shepherd’s Heart Fellowship.
