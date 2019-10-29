SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. - FirstEnergy Solutions is letting the state know that it will be laying off 49 employees from the soon-to-be-shuttered Bruce Mansfield Generation Plant in February.
The 49 employees will be laid off between Feb. 14 and Feb. 28, according to FirstEnergy's WARN notice to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. No other details were immediately avaliable.
