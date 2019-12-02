  • 4th person arrested in connection with Butler Co. mother's death

    Updated:

    A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the death of Melissa Barto, a mother from Butler County.

    On Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Justin Johnson of Butler, and charged him with hindering apprehension and giving false reports to law  enforcement. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    According to the criminal complaint that Channel 11 obtained, Johnson sought out state police, went to the barracks and gave a false alibi for murder suspect Ishemer Ramsey, Melissa Barto's boyfriend. 
     
    Johnson told police he was with Ramsey when he saw Barto get into a silver Subaru driven by a woman, the day Barto disappeared, according to police paperwork.

    Troopers tell Channel 11 his story is false.

    Authorities arrested her boyfriend Ishemer Ramsey for the murder after they found her body dumped in a remote area of Lawrence County.

    Two other men are in jail in connection with the crime.
     
    Police say James George helped clean up the crime scene and that Joshua Bowser loaned his car to Ramsey to transport the body. 
     
    All four men remain behind bars in Butler County.
     
    Three of them have hearings Thursday morning.
     
    Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News for developments on this story.

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories