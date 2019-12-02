4th person arrested in connection with Butler Co. mother's death

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the death of Melissa Barto, a mother from Butler County.
On Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Justin Johnson of Butler, and charged him with hindering apprehension and giving false reports to law enforcement.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fleury: 'I didn't expect that, it's very touching'
- Former middle school teacher accused of raping student
- Second person dies looking for $2 million treasure chest
- VIDEO: Residents want solution after raw sewage ends up in their backyards
Troopers tell Channel 11 his story is false.
Authorities arrested her boyfriend Ishemer Ramsey for the murder after they found her body dumped in a remote area of Lawrence County.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}