Residents concerned by string of popular restaurant closures in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Bahama Breeze is just the latest in a series of popular restaurants to close in Robinson Township.

“I’m not happy. This is one of my favorite places. Yeah, we’re going to miss it,” one customer told us.

The announcement comes just weeks after Smokey Bones, located just next door, closed abruptly. A note was left on the door for customers.

At least three other nearby restaurants - Buca Di Beppo, Cadillac Ranch and Wahlburgers - have closed in the last couple of years.

“I just want to know what’s going on. Why’s everybody closing? I hope it’s not a trend,” a customer said.

Right now, the buildings that housed all of those restaurants are empty.

We did reach out to Robinson Township officials to find out what role, if any, they play in finding tenants. We have not heard back.

“The restaurant business is so difficult. It’s not surprising. It’s corporately owned. If they aren’t going to make money, they’ll shut down,” another customer told us.

In the meantime, Darden, Bahama Breeze’s parent company, says they will try to place employees at other Darden-owned spots. Those include Longhorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden, both of which have Robinson locations.

