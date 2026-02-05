Snow tomorrow with 1-3 inches for most of the area through the evening

Weather will stay calm today with light winds and increasing clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will again only top out in the low 20s, which remains over 10 degrees below average.

Winter Weather Alerts

It won’t be as cold tonight thanks to more clouds. Snow showers arrive by mid-morning Friday with steady snow likely through the early afternoon. This system will come in two phases, with some lulls in the afternoon and another uptick in snow showers Friday evening.

Snowfall Forecast

Snow could end as some squalls around 7-9 p.m. before most of the snow shuts off overnight. Temperatures will crash near zero Saturday morning with wind chills as low as -20 or -25 degrees across much of the area. Wind chills won’t improve much throughout the day with highs barely getting above the 10-degree mark.

Cold Weather Advisory

Lows Sunday morning could plunge well under zero degrees. Finally, we see a rebound in numbers next week with highs above freezing and possibly near 40 degrees by Tuesday. Some unsettled weather could be coming later in the week and will depend on the timing of the next cool down.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group