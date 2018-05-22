  • 57 marijuana plants seized during raid at Jeannette home

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - Police seized more than four dozen marijuana plants during a raid at a Westmoreland County home.

    When a drug task force executed the warrant at a home on Bennett Drive in Jeannette on May 18, they found Aaron Hopkins II in the living room of the home, according to a criminal complaint.

    The complaint states that investigators uncovered two marijuana grow rooms in the home. In those rooms, they found 57 marijuana plants, a digital scale, grinders, pipes, bongs and a DVD about marijuana.

    Police said they also found calendars with care instructions for the marijuana plants, according to the criminal complaint.

    Channel 11's Melanie Gillespie is in Jeannette learning more about the bust and the charges Hopkins is now facing - for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

