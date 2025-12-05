Man found dead inside Ben Avon home after fire identified, but questions remain

BEN AVON, Pa. — A man who was found dead inside a Ben Avon home after a fire has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The body of Matthew Thompson, 46, was found inside the home along Perrysville Avenue on Friday, Nov. 28.

Multiple people close to the Davis family, who lived in the home, told Channel 11 the family was out of town at the time of the fire.

Allegheny County Police are investigating why Thompson was inside the home and how he died.

The Avonworth community and surrounding areas are helping the Davis family in any way they can. St. Stephen’s Church in Sewickley has started an online hardship fund for the Davis family to help with immediate expenses.

Community members have also started a GoFundMe.

