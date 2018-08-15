  • 6 Butler jail employees exposed to substance causing dizziness, increased heart rates

    The Butler County Prison is on lockdown after six employees encountered a substance that caused dizziness and elevated heart rates on Tuesday night.

    Three corrections officers searching a cell were first affected, Warden Joe DeMore told Channel 11.

    Two nurses and another corrections officer who arrived to check on them then began to experience the same symptoms, he said.

    All six were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, he said.

