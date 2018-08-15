6 Butler jail employees exposed to substance causing dizziness, increased heart rates

The Butler County Prison is on lockdown after six employees encountered a substance that caused dizziness and elevated heart rates on Tuesday night.
Three corrections officers searching a cell were first affected, Warden Joe DeMore told Channel 11.
Two nurses and another corrections officer who arrived to check on them then began to experience the same symptoms, he said.
All six were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, he said.
TRENDING NOW:
- List of alleged 'predator priests' in Pittsburgh and Greensburg
- Pittsburgh, Greensburg dioceses included in report that names 300 alleged 'predator priests'
- PHOTOS: Local priests named in grand jury report
- RAW VIDEO: Bishop Zubik responds on behalf of Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}