    ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Six people, including a baby, were inside a Westmoreland County auction house when flames broke out and eventually destroyed the building.

    Gilmore Auction Galleries on Martin Road was preparing for an event that they hold every Thursday and Saturday when the fire started.

    One of the owners told Channel 11 they've been in business for more than 100 years.

    It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blaze.

