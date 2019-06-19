PITTSBURGH - Seven ducks were rescued Tuesday by animal control officers after they were illegally let loose in Highland Park.
The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said in a Facebook post that two officers “did a lot of running around” to gather the Pekin ducks, which are domesticated.
An animal control supervisor said the ducks were so tame and friendly that they wouldn’t have survived on their own.
The ducks were taken to Humane Animal Rescue in the East End.
