  • 'Major' landslide buries road in Beaver Co., brings down several power poles

    Updated:

    MIDLAND, Pa. - A 'major' landslide has buried Route 168 in Beaver County, according to emergency dispatchers.

    Fairview Road is closed from Spring Lane to the entrance at Midland Heights in Midland.

    Power outages have also been reported because several poles were knocked down in the slide.

    We're on the way there to learn more, for Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.

