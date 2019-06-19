MIDLAND, Pa. - A 'major' landslide has buried Route 168 in Beaver County, according to emergency dispatchers.
Fairview Road is closed from Spring Lane to the entrance at Midland Heights in Midland.
Power outages have also been reported because several poles were knocked down in the slide.
We're on the way there to learn more, for Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.
