7 people arrested in undercover prostitution sting

PITTSBURGH - Seven people are in trouble after Pittsburgh police arrested them in an undercover prostitution sting.
The sting started on a website, Escort Babylon, where detectives saw an advertisement.
They responded to it and made arrangements to meet Samuel Snyder at a local hotel.
According to court documents, Snyder also “agreed to deliver crystal methamphetamine” and allegedly asked if he could bring a friend or two.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man charged after wife's remains discovered buried under her home
- Boy in Maryland contracts flesh-eating bacteria, which may be spreading north
- Florida officials declare open season on iguanas as lizard population booms
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Investigators said Snyder and Jules Williams showed up to a detective's hotel room. Both men were arrested.
Detectives said they noticed a third man in the hotel, Kevin Fowler.
“He paid for the taxi so his two friends could go party with an individual in the room,” police said in the criminal complaint. “He stated he knew they were going to engage in sexual acts for money and that he would get money from them to pay for the taxi.”
Four other people were charged in related incidents.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}