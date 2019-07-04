Baby killer punched in face by relative outside courtroom

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. - A dramatic scene played out at an Indiana courthouse Wednesday, as a man was caught on camera punching a father who had been sentenced for the death of his infant son.
Kwin Boes had just been sentenced when Jeremiah Hartley walked up and landed a punch as deputies were escorting Boes from the courtroom.
Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms said Hartley was the baby's uncle. Hartley was immediately taken into custody and is now facing a battery charge.
Boes was arrested in May 2018 after his 11-week-old son, Parker, died of blunt force head trauma.
After a plea agreement, Boes was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of probation.
CNN/WFIE
