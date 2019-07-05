OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-279 south in Ohio Township on Thursday.
State police said Samuel Lopez, 25, from McKeesport, was killed when his motorcycle veered off the road and went down an embankment around 5 p.m.
Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to give them a call because right now, it's not clear why Lopez lost control.
