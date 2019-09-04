PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Eight people were hurt in a crash Wednesday morning in Butler County, emergency dispatchers said.
The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. on Route 8, at Airport Road, in Penn Township.
Dispatchers said at least two vehicles were involved in the collision.
Of the eight people hurt, three were pulled from the wreckage after being trapped, according to dispatchers.
All eight people were taken to hospitals. Dispatchers said four of them were flown and four were taken by ambulance.
