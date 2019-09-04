0 Police trace online hate crime threat to Beaver County teen

PITTSBURGH - A Beaver County teen made an online hate crime threat on social media, Pittsburgh police said.

Police talked with the teen and his family early Wednesday morning and determined that he had no intentions to carry out the threat.

The online threat has been determined to not be credible.

Pittsburgh police had been investigating the threat since Tuesday night.

"We remind the public: If you see something, say something. Call 911, alert police to any suspicious activity," the tweet said.

.@PghPolice is aware of a threat made today to commit a hate crime in Pittsburgh. Our Intel Unit is investigating w/ LE partners, and working all angles.

We remind the public: If you see something, say something. Call 911, alert Police to any suspicious activity. pic.twitter.com/ICMsZybJYv — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 3, 2019

More than a dozen people have sent the social media post in question to WPXI. We are not posting the details at this time, except that it involved local hospitals.

A man whose wife works at a local hospital tweeted at Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, asking for assurance that something will be done.

The mayor responded with:

Pittsburgh Police has been on this since mid-afternoon. They are working with all hospitals & federal agencies to determine and identify. We have established coordinated operations within hours of this posting. To keep updated follow @PghPublicSafety for any possible updates. https://t.co/SPOt0NvsNh — bill peduto (@billpeduto) September 4, 2019

Allegheny Health Network responded to the threat, sending Channel 11 a statement:

"We are aware of this threat and taking it seriously. Our security teams are on heightened alert at all of our hospital campuses and other affiliated facilities. We are also cooperating with local, state and federal law enforcement who are actively investigating the matter. The safety and security of our staff, patients and visitors is always our highest priority."

UPMC also responded to the threat, posting on social media:

"We're aware of a tweet directed to an undisclosed Pittsburgh-area hospital. We're actively cooperating with federal and local law enforcement as they investigate this matter and determine whether or not the information is credible.

We take the safety and security of the staff, patients and visitors within our facilities seriously. UPMC Police and Security are aware of the threat and are working to ensure that our hospitals remain safe and open to take care of our communities. As always, we urge you to speak up if you see anything - or anyone - you consider to be suspicious. Contact UPMC Police and Security if you are on campus, or 911 if you are not."

Carlow University was also on alert after the threat came out, sending out a notification saying in part "Carlow University Police will be vigilant about the safety of the campus and surrounding area."

The Twitter account has been suspended.

