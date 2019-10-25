HOMESTEAD, Pa. - An 82-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Homestead.
According to emergency responders, the fire started around 8:15 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 200 block of East 14th Street.
It is unclear how the fire started, but family told Channel 11 an 82-year-old woman was living in the home with her son.
The victim was identified as Avis Brock.
Family members said a relative tried to run inside to save her and was able to bring her outside, but paramedics were unable to revive her.
