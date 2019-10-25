  • 82-year-old woman dies after house fire in Homestead

    Updated:

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - An 82-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Homestead.

    According to emergency responders, the fire started around 8:15 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 200 block of East 14th Street.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    It is unclear how the fire started, but family told Channel 11 an 82-year-old woman was living in the home with her son.

    The victim was identified as Avis Brock.

    Family members said a relative tried to run inside to save her and was able to bring her outside, but paramedics were unable to revive her.

    Channel 11’s Michele Newell is at the scene learning more information. She’ll have a LIVE report on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories