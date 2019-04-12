0 Penn Hills native Aaron Donald makes 7 figure donation to Pitt football

PITTSBURGH - Penn Hills native and former Pitt football star Aaron Donald has made a seven-figure financial commitment to the Pitt Football Championship Fund.

At age 27, Donald is the youngest person to donate seven figures to the university.

“It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh,” Donald said in a news release. “My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what Coach Narduzzi is building at Pitt and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players. Pitt will always be my school and I’m honored to be able to support the Blue and Gold.”

In recognition of the donation, the ground floor of Pitt’s Duratz Athletic Complex practice facility will be renamed the “Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.”

Donald, who plays for the Los Angeles Rams, is the two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“Aaron Donald is a legendary football player but he’s also a legendary human being,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a news release. “Aaron is the toast of Los Angeles but he’s still a Pitt and Penn Hills guy at heart. He’s humble, hardworking and has never forgotten where he came from. This incredible gift to Pitt is a reflection of that. On behalf of our entire program, I want to thank Aaron for his generous investment in the future of Pitt football. We will work hard every day as coaches and players to make you proud, Aaron.”

Donald will serve as an honorary captain at Pitt’s Blue-Gold game Saturday.

