Accomplished author, former WPXI reporter Stuart Brown passes away

PITTSBURGH - Former WPXI reporter Stuart Brown passed away this week at the age of 86.
Over his career, Stuart worked as a reporter in radio, newspaper and TV, including 20 years here at Channel 11.
His career spanned several decades and many topics, but among his biggest moments were interviews with Martin Luther King Jr., Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.
Stuart was also an author, writing the book “A Man Named Tony” about the infamous murder case of a labor leader, his wife and daughter in Washington, Pa. in 1969.
Stuart was a lifelong baseball fan and a dear friend to us here at Channel 11, he will be missed.
