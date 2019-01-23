  • Accused child rapist appearing in court 20 years after crime

    SOMERSET, Pa. - An accused child rapist will be in court Wednesday to face a judge, 20 years after the crime.

    Timothy David Nelson allegedly abducted a young girl while she was walking home from school in Somerset County in 1999.

    She was later found walking on the side of the road in Fayette County near the Maryland border.

    Nelson was charged earlier this month after an unrelated arrest got his DNA to surface into the system.

