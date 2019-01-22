Woman killed in crash on icy road identified

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 2:30 p.m. - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman in this morning's fatal crash as Tricia Rattigan, 36, or Pittsburgh.
One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on the border of Pittsburgh’s Greenfield and Hazelwood neighborhoods, officials said.
The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on Irvine Street, which was closed between Hazelwood and Greenfield avenues for several hours.
Officials said the driver of the car involved in the crash lost control on the icy roadway and struck a tree.
After clearing the crash, crews put down salt and broke up ice before reopening the road.
“The intersection is close to DPW's 3rd Division headquarters and it is salted regularly. That is also confirmed by our internal snow plow tracker,” City of Pittsburgh Communications Director Tim McNulty said.
