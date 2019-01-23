0 'Some white people may have to die': University teaching assistant under fire for post

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia graduate student is getting criticism for comments he wrote on Facebook.

The man at the center of the controversy is Irami Osei-Frampong, a philosophy graduate student employed by the university as a teacher's assistant.

He speaks frequently about race and equality, but some critics believe he crossed the line when he made a post online that stated, "Some white people may have to die for black communities to be made whole."

Another social media post said: "Fighting white people is a skill."

The teaching assistant said he's confused by the backlash.

"I'm confused why that is so controversial," Osei-Frampong said.

Osei-Frampong appeared on Cox Media Group radio station WGAU on Tuesday morning, insisting he's not calling for violence, but believes it should remain an option.

"It's just a fact of history that racial justice often comes at the cost of white life," Osei-Frampong said. "I didn't advocate for violence. I was just honest of racial progress."

Thomas spoke with some students who had mixed reactions.

"I feel they should do something when it's, like, a racial thing,'' student Xavier Ford said.

"I would generally agree with it. I think black people in this country have been marginalized," student Andrew Davis said.

Thomas asked Osei-Frampong if he's worried about losing his position.

"If they fire me, they'd be firing me for doing my job," Osei-Frampong said.

Some UGA alumni said they're thinking about withholding donations to the school after learning of the comments.

"I feel like the things he is saying is inciting violence. They invite the idea into people's minds," UGA alumnus Andrew Lawrence said.

University leaders said they are consulting with the attorney general on what actions they can take, but Osei-Frampong said he's standing firm and not backing down.

University administrators sent WSB-TV the following statement, which reads, in part:

“The University has been vigorously exploring all available legal options. Racism has no place on our campus.”

