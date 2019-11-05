0 Accused cop killer wrote letters to key witness asking to change his story, prosecutors say

The trial continued Tuesday for Rahmael Holt, who is accused of shooting and killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw.

Through the first few days of the trial, prosecutors have connected the dots on how they were able to link Holt to the shooting without an eye witness, something they hope will also connect with the jury.

Tavon Harper testified he was in the SUV with Holt moments before he got out and allegedly shot and killed Shaw.

Timeline of shooting death of Officer Brian Shaw, arrest and trial of suspect Rahmael Holt

Harper is behind bars for parole violation and is also a key witness for prosecutors, testifying he sold Holt drugs earlier in the day and was driving him when he was getting pulled over.

Harper testified Holt wanted to hide his gun in the Jeep, but he refused.

Harper testified, "When I turned on Leishman Avenue, Rahmael looked at me and said, ‘you don’t know me and I don’t know you’. Then he jumped out.”

Surveillance video shows the Jeep driving away. Moments later, you can see the foot chase leading to the shooting death of Shaw.

For the first time, we also saw letters Holt allegedly wrote Harper while they were being held in the Westmoreland County Jail, encouraging him to change his story.

Click here to read the first letter

Click here to read the second letter

In one letter, prosecutors argued Holt tried to get Harper to change his story before trial, writing, "...you dropped me off on Victoria and (Catalpa Street) before all this happen(ed). You then pick some dude you (don’t) really know.”

Defense attorneys emphasized Harper's lack of credibility, reminding the jury he's facing charges and lied to investigators twice.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.