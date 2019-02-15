PITTSBURGH - With his trial just 10 days away, the defense attorney for Adnan Pehlivan is trying to get the judge to suppress video evidence that is incredibly damaging to his client.
Pehlivan is still in jail waiting for his trial on sexual assault charges. Police say the local restauranteur followed a young woman home from a bar on the South Side, broke into her apartment and sexually assaulted her.
The alleged incident on May 14th is one of the county’s most high profile case because of Pehlivan’s status on the community and because of videos prosecutors have obtained.
Police say they found a video on Pehlivan’s phone that shows a man sneaking into a woman’s bedroom and performing a sex act on her while she is asleep. This situation is the exact thing Pehlivan is accused of.
Tonight on 11 News at 5, Courtney Brennan explains why his defense attorney says that video should not be allowed as evidence.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Payless set to shutter all stores, file for bankruptcy
- CDC: Raw milk from Pa. farm linked to exposures to drug-resistant disease
- ‘Zombie deer' disease found in 24 states, could spread to humans
- VIDEO: Valentine's candy sends 28 students to the hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}