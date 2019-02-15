Payless ShoeSource is on the brink of closing all its stores.
The shoe company plans to close all of its remaining 2,300 stores and file for bankruptcy in the next few weeks, Reuters reported.
RELATED HEADLINE: Payless becomes Palessi to prove point in new advertising campaign
The company is just the latest brick-and-mortar retail store to file for bankruptcy. Toys R Us and The Bon-Ton have closed and liquidated their stores in the past year.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
This would be the second time Payless filed for bankruptcy. In April 2017, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed hundreds of locations.
There are more than a dozen Payless store locations in western Pennsylvania.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Zombie deer' disease found in 24 states, could spread to humans
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- 13 arrested for alleged ties to illegal gambling ring
- VIDEO: Police in NH Issue 19 Tickets for Drivers Who Didn't Clear Snow Off Their Cars
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}