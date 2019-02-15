  • Report: Payless set to shutter all stores, file for bankruptcy

    Payless ShoeSource is on the brink of closing all its stores.

    The shoe company plans to close all of its remaining 2,300 stores and file for bankruptcy in the next few weeks, Reuters reported.

    The company is just the latest brick-and-mortar retail store to file for bankruptcy. Toys R Us and The Bon-Ton have closed and liquidated their stores in the past year. 

    This would be the second time Payless filed for bankruptcy. In April 2017, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed hundreds of locations. 

    There are more than a dozen Payless store locations in western Pennsylvania

