CDC: Raw milk from Pa. farm linked to exposures to drug-resistant disease

Raw milk from a Pennsylvania farm might have exposed people in 19 states to a drug-resistant disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Exposures to Brucellosis have been linked to the unpasteurized milk from Miller’s Biodiversity Farm in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.
One case of Brucella strain RB51 has been confirmed in New York, but an unknown number of people may have been exposed to RB51 from drinking the milk, the CDC said.
“This type of Brucella is resistant to first-line drugs and can be difficult to diagnose because of limited testing options and the fact that early brucellosis symptoms are similar to those of more common illnesses like flu,” the CDC said.
People in 19 states have bought or consumed raw milk from the farm, investigators determined.
The states are Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.
