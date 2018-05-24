ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 26-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy he was hired to babysit.
According to the Ross Police Department, Dylan McKinney repeatedly raped the young boy he was hired to babysit in a bathroom at the family’s home.
The boy’s family reportedly hired McKinney through an online service six months ago while they were living in Hampton Township.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is talking to investigators and learning more about the website the family used - for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gateway student, 15, punched in face after defending herself from male classmate
- Man convicted in 1990 rape case is released, granted new trial
- Man taken into custody following SWAT situation in Wilkinsburg
- VIDEO: You're more likely to be ticketed for speeding in these areas
The boy told investigators the sexual assaults began in the old home and that he and McKinney made a deal that what was happening would stay a secret between them.
McKinney was kept on as a babysitter when the family moved to Ross, and according to the victim the sexual assaults continued until mid-May when he told his mother because it was “so bad.”
Police believe McKinney may have also sexually assaulted other children who he was trusted to care for. Anyone who used McKinney as a babysitter is asked to contact their local police department.
McKinney was arraigned Thursday and his bond was set at $100,000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}