    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A Westmoreland County dad, who returned home Friday after a seven-month deployment overseas, surprised his kids with a homecoming at school. 

    Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick Gallagher returned home from deployment in Afghanistan and Guam, and surprised his sons, Liam, 11, and Connor, 18, at an event at Aquinas Academy.

    Liam is a sixth grader at the school. Connor is a junior at Greensburg Central Catholic. Conner was asked to help out at an event at Aquinas Academy. 

    Gallagher’s wife, Christine, helped coordinate the surprise.

    Gallagher has been on multiple deployments during his 30 years in the Air Force.

