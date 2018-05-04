ALLEGHENY COUNTY - Allegheny County officials have announced the county's 2018 Summer Concert Series lineup for South Park and Hartwood Acres Park.
This year, the summer concert series features award-winning artists such as the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Phillip Phillips, Jefferson Starship and more.
South Park Amphitheater will host 14 free performances and the kick off 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 1, with the Pittsburgh Opera.
Other South Park concerts include:
- June 30 – Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, playing patriotic favorites in honor of Independence Day.
- July 6 – Chris Jamison, Pittsburgh native whose third-place finish on season 7 of “The Voice” launched him to national prominence.
- July 20 – Thompson Square, husband-and-wife duo whose songs “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You” both reached No. 1 on the country charts.
- July 27 – Jefferson Starship, iconic rockers whose legendary career has produced eight gold- and platinum-selling albums along with 20 hit singles.
- Aug. 3 – Better Than Ezra, alternative rockers whose now-classic song “Good” reached No. 1 in the mid-1990s and continues to garner heavy airplay.
- Aug. 17 – Jean Luc Ponty, a pioneer of the electric violin and one of the most prominent and influential European jazz violinists of all time.
- Aug. 24 – Shawn Mullins, whose Grammy-nominated No. 1 hit “Lullaby” shot him to fame and celebrates the 20th anniversary of its release this year.
Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater will also host 14 free performances, starting with the River City Brass at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 3.
Other Hartwood Acres concerts include:
- July 1 - Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, playing patriotic favorites in honor of Independence Day.
- July 8 –The Original Lakeside, funk legends whose hit “Fantastic Voyage” climbed the charts in the early 1980s, eventually reaching No. 1 and becoming an instant classic.
- July 15 – Phillip Phillips, winner of the 11th season of “American Idol,” whose songs “Home” and “Gone, Gone, Gone” became instantly embedded in our culture, and who continues to blaze a trail as one of the next great American songwriters.
- July 22 – The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, a profoundly influential, Grammy- and CMA-winning group with multiplatinum records and a string of top 10 hits, such as “Fishin’ in the Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles.”
- July 29 – Lucius, mesmerizing indie pop band from Brooklyn, which Rolling Stone magazine says is “powerful enough to knock you over.”
- Aug. 5 – Toots & The Maytals, one of the true architects of reggae whose 1968 single “Do the Reggae” is credited with giving the genre its name. There is simply no more authentic carrier of the reggae torch.
- Aug. 12 – Larry Carlton, a four-time Grammy-winning jazz mega-star whose work with Steely Dan and Joni Mitchell has been heard and loved by millions.
- Aug. 19 – Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, one of the most exciting ballet companies in the United States, which has built a legacy of excellence and innovation since 1969.
Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater will also host the 19th Annual Allegheny County Musical Festival featuring local bands on Sunday, Sept. 2. A donation of $20 per car is requested to benefit kids served through Allegheny County’s Department of Human Services.
