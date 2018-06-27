Officials declared a countywide disaster emergency in Allegheny County on Wednesday afternoon caused by flooding and related damage from heavy rains on June 20.
County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced the move and said he expects damages to be in the millions of dollars.
“This emergency declaration is just one step in trying to provide relief to our residents, business owners and municipalities, and has been shared with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency,” he said in a statement.
The declaration allows county agencies to use resources and personnel as necessary to deal with the cleanup. Bid and contract procedures are waived for the duration of the declaration.
