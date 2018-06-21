  • Extreme flooding slams the area; states of emergency in Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair

    Updated:

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Extreme flooding slammed the area Wednesday as relentless rain and storms hovered over certain communities.

    We’re updating you on new road closures and damage reports as we monitor impacts on Thursday’s morning commute -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    As water took over roads and buildings, there were reports of people trapped and buildings collapsing.

    Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair have been placed under states of emergency.

    The Port Authority has suspended all T service because of the storms.

    Baldwin

    A creek flooded a backyard on Mercedes Street in South Baldwin.

    Bethel Park

    Many people got stuck in the Trolley Stop as the water started to rise.

    Firefighters had to rescue them from inside the restaurant, where they were standing on top of booths to keep from getting swept away in the water.

    Bridgeville

    People were rescued from rising floodwaters on Baldwin Road in Bridgeville.

    Beaver County water rescue teams were called in to assist Allegheny County crews.

    Ligonier

    At least a dozen cars were submerged in water from an overflowing Loyalhanna Creek in Ligonier.

    People living in Rector said they've never seen the flooding so bad.

    Part of Route 30 is closed because of flooding.

    South Park

    Floodwater filled the basements of homes and damaged foundations in the area of Church Street.

     
     

