AMBRIDGE, Pa. - A Beaver County woman is on the run after allegedly setting her ex-boyfriend's car on fire.
Stephanie Norman was caught on camera trying to light the car on fire five different times, police said.
When she failed, police say she can be seen leaving the video frame, then coming back and going up to his home. A short time after she left, the apartment caught on fire. Norman is not facing any charges related to the apartment fire.
