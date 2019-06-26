0 Animals removed from home after dog found dead in cage outside

BELLE VERNON, Pa. - Five dogs were among the animals removed from a home in Belle Vernon Wednesday morning during a raid.

The raid took place at a Main Street home where two people who are facing animal cruelty charges live, according to a criminal complaint.

Pennsylvania State Police and animal control were first called to the home Monday after a dog was found dead in a cage outside the home, according to the complaint.

BREAKING: raid happening right now at home on Main Street in Belle Vernon. Two people named in criminal complaint for animal abuse and cruelty - dog locked in backyard without food, water, shelter, found dead yesterday. We can hear barking. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/15vYMGE5yr — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) June 26, 2019

The woman who called police about the dog said the animal had been locked outside in the cage for about a month with little to no food or water, police said. She said there were multiple other dogs inside the home.

After the dog that was in the cage was removed from outside the home, a warrant was requested for Christopher Foreman and Rachel Bonacci on numerous animal cruelty charges.

On Wednesday, the home was raided and police were heard yelling, “Show me your hands,” upon their arrival. Barking was also heard.

In addition to five dogs, a cat and a lizard were taken from the home, which had no pet food inside, police said. The dogs appeared to be emaciated.

The pups are so skinny, terrified and covered in feces. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/iv9K56vIu0 — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) June 26, 2019

