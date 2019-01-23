Another charge filed against teacher accused of head-butting student

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A former Woodland Hills substitute teacher facing accusations of head-butting a student went before a judge in a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
One charge was added to the list of accusations Richard Novak is facing.
Marlisa Goldsmith is working on getting reaction from the attorney representing the former substitute and the young man who claims he was assaulted, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Nurse charged with sexual assault after woman in vegetative state gives birth
- Soaking rain to change to snow overnight; Flood Advisory issued for Pittsburgh
- 8 lots of blood pressure medications recalled over cancer-causing substance
- VIDEO: Man Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Third-Graders for Talking About His Mom
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}