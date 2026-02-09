Pittsburgh police breakup Airbnb party with up to 50 underage kids inside

PITTSBURGH — Around 50 people scattered from a home on Atkins Street Sunday night when police responded to a neighbor’s tip about an underage party at an Airbnb.

“I’ve tried contacting the owner. It’s impossible to find them; it’s an LLC in Arizona,” neighbor Peter Holt said.

He said the Airbnb behind his home has been a nuisance for years. On Sunday night, Pittsburgh Police responded to a call from a neighbor about a party involving underage kids. From Holt’s property, you can still see red Solo cups, empty alcohol bottles and trash covering the house.

“It’s not shocking to me that there was firearms, drugs, and alcohol involved with underage,” Holt said. “It’s really a shame what’s going on behind here.”

On Sunday night, police found people hiding behind the windows.

After getting a search warrant, they found several underage kids inside, and others ran from the scene.

Now, Demitri Wasson and Amber Jellision are charged with corruption of minors, resisting arrest, and more.

While our Channel 11 crews were on scene, Wasson showed up at the home. He said he had left something and repeated multiple times on camera that “they did nothing wrong.” He said they were just trying to have a party.

But Holt said this isn’t the first party. He and his wife have made dozens of calls to the city over the last three years about the home.

“When my wife calls in, it’s always a joke,” said Holt. “He goes, ‘oh, it’s you again. Yeah, we are doing our best, ya know.’ I would say at least five or six times now.”

According to police, they found other items at the home, including two guns that had been reported stolen, marijuana, suspected psychedelic mushrooms and unidentified pills.

“This is a blight on the neighborhood. A lot of us are really concerned why this owner is never around,” Holt said.

