Fiery wrong-way crash shuts down I-70 in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fiery wrong-way crash has I-70 shut down in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 1 a.m. in Hempfield Township.

The eastbound lanes are closed between New Stanton and Madison. Both westbound lanes are closed, but traffic is getting by on the shoulder.

The Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department said that the crash involved an SUV and multiple commercial vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

Westmoreland 911 told Channel 11 that two people were taken to a hospital from the scene. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Firefighters said that the semi that caught fire was hauling produce.

First responders are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

