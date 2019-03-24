Antwon Rose's father speaks at community solidarity service

PITTSBURGH - Not even 24 hours after Michael Rosfeld was found not guilty in the shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr., Antwon Rose Sr. is devastated but determined.
“Tears, hurt. I’m angry, but I’m not. It hurts more than anything,” Rose Sr. said.
“Carrying my son's name, help these youth so they don’t be a victim like him,” Rose Sr. said.
A show of support could be seen all over Freedom Corner on Saturday.
“No father should have to endure what he’s experiencing right now. This kind of pain that we are experiencing think about what he’s experiencing. We are experiencing a piece of it but he has to deal with it as a whole,” a speaker at the event said.
This solidarity ceremony was put on by Stop the Violence Pittsburgh. It was planned before the verdict came down.
At the end of the ceremony, several people were inspired by the comments of the speakers and decided to march on their own to the courthouse and throughout downtown.
