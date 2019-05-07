SUGARCREEK TWP, Pa. - Fire crews are rushing to a storage building on fire in East Brady Tuesday afternoon.
The fire scene is in the 2000 block of State Route 268.
Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.
