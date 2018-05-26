Three months after a woman was shot dead in Homewood, homicide charges have been filed against the man police say helped the victim try to commit a separate crime that led to her death.
Desmond Lyons was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the death of Mia Green, who was shot multiple times on Feb. 28 behind a house on Hamilton Avenue.
Police say Lyons was in jail for something unrelated when they questioned him about this murder.
Detectives said Lyons denied any involvement at first, but eventually admitted participating in an attempted robbery with Green, and that led to Green's death.
According to the criminal complaint, Lyons told police he was approached by a friend who said Green needed money to pay a bill. So they hatched a plan to rob a person selling marijuana, but something went wrong and Green was fatally shot.
The criminal complaint also says that Lyons wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger, but police are charging him with Green’s homicide.
