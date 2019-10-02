  • Arrest made in organized retail crime spree that spanned across 2 counties

    Updated:

    Thousands of dollars were stolen from local stores and police say an organized crime group is behind it.

    Cranberry Township police said at least five people targeted businesses in Butler and Allegheny counties.

    Only Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz sat down with police who break down how they pulled off the heist and what got them caught, on 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories