Arsenal of weapons, illegal fireworks found in man's home

FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are actively searching for a Fallowfield Township man after an arsenal of weapons was allegedly found in his Washington County home.
Justin Key is not allowed to own a gun, but after Charleroi police searched his home, they found 15 guns and M-80 fireworks.
Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., what brought investigators to his home to make the discovery.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is looking into Key's criminal history.
