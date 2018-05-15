  • At least one person injured in Upper St. Clair crash

    Updated:

    At least one person was injured in a crash in Upper St. Clair on Tuesday.

    The crash happened on Painters Run Road near McMillian Road.

    Our crews could see one person being taken away on a stretcher and transported in an ambulance.

    We're working to learn how the accident happened and how many people were injured. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at 11 for the latest updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least one person injured in Upper St. Clair crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clarification: Tesla Crash-Utah story

  • Headline Goes Here

    Swiss police investigate fatal crash, fire involving Tesla

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities: Police dog injured when car hits officer's SUV

  • Headline Goes Here

    Grandfather killed in 10th Street Bypass crash