PITTSBURGH - A jewelry store’s glass door was shattered by an attempted burglar early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood, police said.
The burglary alarm at Henne Jewelers on Walnut Street went off about 3 a.m.
Related Headlines
Surveillance video shows a man shattering the glass door with a crowbar and walking inside the store. However, after quickly realizing nothing was in the display cases, he left empty-handed.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The store’s owner said all the jewelry was placed in a vault overnight.
“We had this about 10 years ago, and someone drove a car through the front door to try to get some jewelry that was on the far side of the store. Since then, we don’t leave anything whatsoever -- not even a sterling silver necklace anywhere in the store,” John Henne, owner of Henne Jewelers, said.
TRENDING NOW:
- 11-year-old boy dies after being hit by car waiting for school bus; 2 other siblings injured
- Trump serves fast-food smorgasbord to Clemson Tigers during White House celebration
- VIDEO: Difference between change of venue and change of venire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}