Toddler strapped in car seat falls out of car in shocking dashcam video; child not hurt

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MANKATO, Minn. - A shocking dashcam video captured the moment a toddler strapped in a car seat tumbled out of a car and landed in the middle of a Minnesota road.

    According to the Mankato Free Press, police said the 2-year-old girl was not hurt in the incident, which occurred about 11:45 a.m. Monday in downtown Mankato.

    Passing driver Chad Mock, who was traveling behind the car when the girl fell out, shared a dashcam video from the scene. The clip quickly went viral, racking up more than 276,000 views by Tuesday morning.

    "If it didn't happen in front of me, I'd never have believed it," wrote Mock, who stopped to help the child. The girl's mother drove back when she realized what had happened, police said.

    Authorities told the Free Press that the car seat wasn't attached to the car properly.

    The mother could face charges of child endangerment and not properly securing a car seat, the Free Press reported.

