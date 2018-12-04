Authorities search for person who nearly starved dog to death

Animal control officers are looking for the person who nearly starved a dog to death in Washington County.
The boxer was found in Nottingham Township in a dangerously undernourished condition. She’s with a foster family now and expected to be OK.
Cara Sapida talks with animal control officers about the dog, and why they think there may be another in similar condition still running free, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
