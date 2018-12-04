PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
Conner was injured in this past weekend’s Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Conner has an ankle sprain.
Mike Tomlin: James Conner is OUT this week. "Conner's injury is a little more significant than we thought." Ankle sprain #WPXI— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) December 4, 2018
Wide receiver Ryan Switzer may also miss Sunday's matchup in Oakland. He is currently undergoing concussion testing.
Steelers RB's this week vs Oakland will be Stevan Ridley, Jaylen Samuels and the just promoted Trey Edmunds from the practice squad— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 4, 2018
