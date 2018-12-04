  • James Conner out for Sunday's game against Oakland Raiders

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.

    Conner was injured in this past weekend’s Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Conner has an ankle sprain.

    Wide receiver Ryan Switzer may also miss Sunday's matchup in Oakland. He is currently undergoing concussion testing.

    RELATED:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories